New owner has no immediate plans for Pine Harbor Golf Course (with photos)

PELL CITY -- Officials at The Arc of Central Alabama have confirmed their organization is the new owner of the former Pine Harbor Golf Course.
Speaking by phone Friday morning, Arc President and CEO Chris B. Stewart confirmed the Arc had received the donation of property valued at more than $5 million earlier this week.
Stewart said the donation was appreciated but had not been completely expected.
“It was actually a surprise to us,” he said.
Stewart said the Arc does not have any immediate plans for the property, as it is not even legally allowed to develop it at this time.
“The IRS has a rule saying we can’t use it for two years,” he said when asked about future plans. He said with that rule in mind, the Arc is choosing not to make any plans for the property in the short term.
“Right now, we are trying to figure out how to cut the grass,” he said, adding the Arc would likely produce hay off the property for the time being.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said Friday he is looking forward to the municipality’s newest property owner and hearing what plans the Arc has for that land.
Muenger said that the property is zoned for Residential-Agricultural use. That zoning would restrict any future development of the property to specific uses, and any rezoning would require approval from the City Council.
The Daily Home reported Friday court documents had been filed by Pine Harbor Golf Association, a limited liability company of The Lemak Group, to donate the property to CWI Land LLC.
Records from the Alabama Secretary of State's office showed connections between CWI and The Arc, including that Stewart had been the organizer for CWI, and the two organizations sharing an address.
The former golf course, at one time the only 18-hole course in St. Clair County, was closed in 2014 after negotiations with the Lemak Group for the city to administer it broke done.
The breakdown stemmed from a dispute over notification in the case of a missed lease payment, according to prior reporting from The Daily Home.
The property was again in the news in 2018 when the Lemak Group announced it was developing the land for residential use.
Later that same month, the property was unanimously declared a public nuisance by the Pell City Council due to lack of maintenance.
The Lemak Group brought the property into compliance following that vote and had been using the property to produce hay until the recent donation.