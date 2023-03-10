New Orleans man charged with trafficking

A New Orleans man was charged with drug trafficking Tuesday night after being pulled over by Talladega police for a traffic violation.
Malik Williams, 21, was booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail Tuesday night on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday night. He was able to post bonds totalling $31,0000 Wednesday and was released, according to jail records.
Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson said Wednesday that a Talladega police officer attempted to pull Williams over after he saw him run a stop sign.
Roberson said Williams did not stop immediately, but did eventually pull over on Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard. The officer could smell a very strong odor of marijuana coming from Williams’ vehicle as he approached, Roberson said.
A later inventory of the vehicle turned up about five pounds of marijuana.
Roberson explained that possession of marijuana in excess of 2.2 pounds (one kilogram) is enough to trigger a trafficking charge. In this case, Williams is accused of having more than 2.2 pounds but less than 100 pounds.
Trafficking in marijuana or any other controlled substance is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison, including a three-year mandatory minimum.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.