New Orleans man charged with trafficking

A New Orleans man was charged with drug trafficking Tuesday night after being pulled over by Talladega police for a traffic violation.

Malik Williams, 21, was booked into the Talladega County Metro Jail Tuesday night on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday night. He was able to post bonds totalling $31,0000 Wednesday and was released, according to jail records.