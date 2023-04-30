New Lincoln-area water line to be larger, more easily repaired

The Talladega County Commission earlier this week unanimously awarded a $5.5 million contract to build a 12-inch water transmission main.
The award went to low bidder Centerline Contracting of Northport. The total base bid is $5,519,257.72.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the new line will run from Talladega-Shelby County Surface Treatment Plant, up through the Renfroe community to a storage tank at Alpine Bay, near the old Point Aquarius.
The project also involves rerouting the line going directly to the tank, which currently runs up a fairly steep hill. The new path to the tank will be somewhat less steep.
“Right now, if there is a leak in the line on one of the embankments, it would be almost impossible to fix. This will help with that,” Lyle said. “The pipe that feeds that tank now is only 8 inches and mostly plastic. The new pipe will be larger and made with ductile iron and PVC.”
The project is part of a bigger plan to enlarge transmission mains to increase storage capacity.
“We need to have enough storage capacity to carry us through an emergency situation like we had over Christmas,” Lyle said, when main breaks caused water outages in much of the north end of the county. “Because we lacked storage capacity then, people were without water.”
The larger project not only involves being able to feed the existing tanks, but will also eventually include the construction of a new, half million gallon tank in the Shocco area.
Overall, Lyle said, the project will make the county’s water system “more sustainable and more reliable and more connected with other water systems,” such as Lincoln’s.
The project was designed by engineers with Goodwin Mills and Caywood.
According to District 1 Commissioner Darrell Ingram, the current project is in the Lincoln area and, once complete, will be turned over to the city of Lincoln.
According to the contract, the project will involve about 40,000 linear feet of 12-inch water main. The work will be substantially complete in 240 calendar days.
In other business Monday, the commission:
— Approved a bid of $1,394.762.33 from Charlie Watts Construction scrub-seal for the Highway Department.
— Approved a bid $1,919,000 from Whittaker Contracting of Guntersville for microsurface treatment for the Highway Department.
— Appointed Larry Garrett to the Central Talladega Water Authority.
— Approved personnel actions as submitted.
— Announced a community cleanup day in Oak Grove on April 29.
— Announced a community cleanup day as Stemley Volunteer Fire Station May 6.
— Announced the 2023 Grits Festival at Kymulga Park in Childersburg April 29.
— Announced Sunshine Saturday will take place in Talladega May 6.