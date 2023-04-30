 Skip to main content
New Lincoln-area water line to be larger, more easily repaired

The Talladega County Commission earlier this week unanimously awarded a $5.5 million contract to build a 12-inch water transmission main.

The award went to low bidder Centerline Contracting of Northport. The total base bid is $5,519,257.72.