New Life Covenant Church feeds first responders in Talladega (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Pastor John Elston and the members of New Life Covenant Church made catfish plates for 250 essential personnel in Talladega on Thursday morning as a way to “give back to all of those who are working during the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone who has been sacrificing to serve others.”
In addition to law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics, medical personnel, social workers and everyone else who has had to stay on the job could come get a plate on a drizzly morning. Turnout was good.
“We’re making 250 plates and giving out 100 protection kits with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer,” Elston said. “We wanted them to let the church step up to the forefront in light of all that’s been going on in the world. We believe that Jesus is the answer, and we want to show His love to all the essential workers.”
Elston added that members of Alabama Teen Challenge were also on hand Thursday to help out, and that private donors had helped to make the event possible. New Birth Christian Center in Oxford also sent help.
“In giving back, we want to be the example, not the excuse,” Elston said. “The church will be a powerful influence in Talladega, and we are going to be a powerful voice in taking it back one street at a time.”
Elston said he and his congregation are in the process of building a new Covenant Center in Talladega, on Alabama 77 across from the Coosa Valley Industrial Park.
“Our motto is real people, real situations and real change,” he said. “We’re going to be looking at having teen revivals at the public housing projects in Talladega. And we’re building our church for everyone in this community.
“In addition to the church, we’re also going to have a shelter for domestic violence victims, and we’ll be showing free movies for teenagers who feel like they don’t have anywhere else to go.”
Elston said church officials are still looking for community partners to help them accomplish their goals in Talladega. Anyone who wants to help should visit the church’s website at www.new life covenant church.net.