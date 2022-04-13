New Life Covenant Center welcomes visitors this Easter

New Life Covenant Center on Alabama 77 in Talladega is reaching out to those who may be struggling during the Easter season.
“If you are trapped…and looking for a way out…Jesus is the answer,” according to a flyer. “New Life Covenant Center invites you to our Easter Resurrection Sunday Service. Come visit us and partake of salvation, grace and mercy and be made whole.”
The church caters to those “looking for a way out of the drug life (whether meth, cocaine, heroin or Oxy), caught up in a gang, fighting depression, caught in a sinful lifestyle, suffering the pain of abuse, dealing with a sickness or confused about your sexuality.”
Easter services are April 17 at 11 a.m. 68515 Alabama 77. The theme of the service is John 8:36, “If the Son therefore shall make you free ye shall be free.”
John Elston is pastor. For more information, please visit www.newlifecovantchurch.net.