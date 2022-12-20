 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

New lease agreement allows for new restaurant on courthouse square

The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a new lease agreement for the Kenwin Building, located on the north side of the city’s historic courthouse square, during its regular meeting Monday evening.

The building had most recently been occupied by Cookies with A Twist.