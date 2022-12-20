New lease agreement allows for new restaurant on courthouse square

The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a new lease agreement for the Kenwin Building, located on the north side of the city’s historic courthouse square, during its regular meeting Monday evening.
The building had most recently been occupied by Cookies with A Twist.
The building will now be leased to Chef LaToya Wilson for $400 per month. Wilson will be responsible for all utilities, some maintenance and insurance and agreement holding the city harmless. The lease is good for one year, with automatic renewals for up to three years.
The new business, Sherry’s, will be “a venue for making and serving fresh and healthier food options,” according to information that Wilson provided the council.
In her bio, Wilson said Sherry’s will “serve fresh, locally sustained when possible, and healthier menu options; provide catering to businesses and individuals across the county and surrounding areas; use delivery services to reach more businesses, individuals and families and utilize the pop-up restaurant concept to reach employees that do not have access to on-site dining in the workplace.”
Five years ago, she said, she left a 2-year corporate career to pursue her purpose full-time. She is a Talladega native who, she said, frequently returned to her hometown to provide free cooking classes for children in Talladega’s subsidized housing communities.
She has also worked as a personal chef.
Also Monday, the council:
— Approved the election calendar for next year.
— Approved changes to an existing AT&T tower on Ironaton Road to provide 5G service in a larger area by a vote of 4-0. Councilwoman Betty Spratlin abstained.
— Approved an expenditure of $55,000 for the Talladega Redevelopment Authority to hire Diversified Real Estate Service to conduct an analysis focusing on rehabilitation projects around the square. The agreement was approved by a vote of 4-1, with Councilman Trae WIlliams saying that “from here on out, I will be voting no on anything that doesn’t directly benefit residents. I’m tired of the city handling real estate.”
— Approved a contract with Aho Architects LLC for $29.260.71 for improvements for the roof at the fire station.
— Approved a one-time single raise for all city employees totalling $66,300. Employees with less than one year of service get $100, those with one to four years get $200, five to nine get $300, 10 to 14 get $400, 15 to 19 get $500 and 20 plus get $600. Williams voted against the raises, “like I did the last two years. “We paid the employees insurance this year. There’s no asphalt, and paving was supposed to be this council’s main focus.”
— Tabled a requested appropriation of $100,000 to the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce for Small Business Grants using ARPA funds. Williams said he is opposed to this item as well, although it was not presented for a vote Monday.
— Spent less than five minutes in executive session to discuss disposition of city owned property. No action was taken when council members returned to open session.