The Presbyterian Home for Children recently announced several changes in personnel.
Jonathan Ahern has joined the Presbyterian Home as director of development. Jonathan comes with a love for children’s homes that is both personal and professional, according to a press release. His story – including living at a Presbyterian children’s home as the child of house parents – speaks to the success that’s possible through this ministry.
Jonathan is a graduate of Auburn University and has worked for nonprofits in Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi and Alabama, often focusing on charities that serve children.
After a few weeks on the campus in Talladega, he will work from an office in Birmingham.
Sarah Corby has joined the Home staff as the moderate care assistant director/social worker. The Moderate Residential Care Program provides restorative services for teen girls who have been removed from their families by the Alabama Department of Human Resources due to extreme abuse or neglect.
Sarah is a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a bachelor of social work, the release said. She brings with her experience as a case worker specializing in the needs of children in foster care from her work with a foster care agency and for the state of Georgia.
Susan Nicastro, who has been in charge of finance and administration at the Home for a decade, has been promoted to vice president of Finance and Administration. Susan is a graduate of the University of New York at Brockport with BS degrees in both finance and accounting.
Before coming the Presbyterian Home in 2009, Susan managed business accounts for both her family business and various other businesses, including working for the U.S. Defense Contract Audit Agency in San Diego where she audited U.S. government contractors.
Cordelia Stanley, who has served as assistant director of Moderate Residential Care at the Home for five years, has been promoted to director of Moderate Residential Care. Cordelia is a graduate of Jacksonville State University e, where she received a BSW in Social Work, an M.S. in Counselor Education and an Ed. S in Counselor Education.
Before coming to the Home in 2011, Cordelia worked in a number of human service settings, including Anniston Public Health, Gadsden Job Corps, Floyd County Department of Family & Children Services and Contract Case Management in Georgia.
She has also worked for the Highland Health Systems in the Anniston/Jacksonville area and has 19 years of experience in social services and case management.
“We are pleased to welcome these new and recently promoted employees to this fulfilling and challenging ministry to children,” said PHFC President Doug Marshall. “They each bring a wealth of experience that will make us stronger and more able to do the work God has called upon us to do.”
The Presbyterian Home for Children serves children, families and young adults who seek healing and hope for their troubled lives. Originally founded as an orphanage in Talladega, the Home is
celebrating 150 years of caring for children by providing homes, education and a loving Christian environment to help them grow up to be the persons God meant them to be.