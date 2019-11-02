PELL CITY -- The couple sat near a picnic table across the street from where their new home is being constructed.
“It’s coming along, it’s coming along,” said Richard Harding, 80, who sat next to his wife, Marie, 65.
The couple hopes their new Habitat for Humanity home is completed in December, when they have to move out of their apartment.
“We have a number of our church members here,” Marie said.
Marie is severely handicapped and confined to a wheelchair.
“I was the first severely disabled student to graduate in Alabama’s 150-year history,” Marie said. She graduated with honors from the University of Alabama in 1981, majoring in guidance counseling.
“I was born and raised in Alabama,” Marie said.
Marie said she grew up in Lexington, near Florence. Her husband is from Massachusetts. The couple lives in Pell City, and both attend Lakewood Presbyterian Church.
“We have one of the best church families,” Marie said. “I call them my church family because they are always there for us.”
Normally, new homeowners in the Habitat for Humanity program put “sweat equity” into their homes by participating in the construction, but because of the couple’s physical condition, Marie put in the work at the Habitat office, performing administrative duties.
“Not everyone can do manual labor,” said Jean Speer, a board member of the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham and the volunteer coordinator for St. Clair County.
Marie said a member of the couple’s church, Dave Clark, 86, of Birmingham, at one time was on the Habitat board and encouraged the couple to put in an application for consideration for a Habitat home.
She said Clark would take them to all required classes once they were approved.
Speer said the husband and wife are great candidates for a Habitat home.
“They actually needed help,” she said. “Of course, I loved it.”
Marie said she finally got excited about their new home when she began picking out color schemes and all the necessities for the house, making it completely handicapped accessible. Even the appliances are designed so she can cook.
Their home is well on its way to completion. The slab was poured, framing is done and the outside walls were completed. Volunteers from Lakewood Presbyterian, as well as others, were attaching the outside walls to the framing a week ago.
Speer said Habitat is in partnership with Chapel in the Pines, Pell City United Methodist Church and Grill To Build.
She said workdays are Thursday-Saturday of each week, and different groups, consisting of local businesses, churches, schools and service organizations, donate a day on the building site, working with professional builders to complete the home.
Marie said this is the couple’s first home, and they hope to be in it by Dec. 14, when they have to move out of their apartment.
Speer said this is the 13th Habitat house built in Pell City and the first home constructed under the Birmingham Area Habitat for Humanity in the municipality.
The Pell City Habitat for Humanity was dissolved, and homes are now built in St. Clair County under the umbrella of the Birmingham Area Habitat.