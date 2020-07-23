New Eden Elementary principal says hiring is special for herself, her family

PELL CITY -- During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Pell City Board of Education approved the hiring of Latoya Threatt as the new principal for Eden Elementary School.
Threatt is a Pell City native who graduated from Pell City High School in 1995. She later received her bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University and began her career teaching at Lincoln High School at the same time as her mother taught English at the school.
Threat later became a social studies teacher and then assistant principal of Pell City High School. She left that position in 2011 and has served as the executive director for the St. Clair County Headstart for nearly 10 years.
She is taking over as principal just weeks after former Principal Laurie Funderberg was made Pell City Schools curriculum director for kindergarten through sixth grade.
Threatt said getting the position is a monumental moment for her and her family.
“It's very poignant,” She said.
Threatt said her mother began school while schools were still segregated. She said for her to be made a principal shows how far things have come in a relatively short time.
Threatt said it is also an honor because she grew up in the Eden community before the elementary school was opened.
“I feel like I am coming home,” she said, both to the school system and her community.
Despite having not worked in elementary education, Threatt feels she has learned the importance of quality elementary education from her time as a high school teacher.
“I saw issues born from not developing social and emotional skills,” she said .
She said many of these issues could be resolved from ensuring these skills are taught to students at a young age.
Threatt said she also learned many of the skills needed for the job during her time at St. Clair County Headstart.
That program, which serves children from ages 3 to 5, offers several comprehensive services. She said an important part was to help build a relationship with families to make sure they could provide the best care and education for their children.
“There are a lot of elements that would be helpful for public school,” Threatt said. “I want to help students get the resources they need.”
Threatt said she feels an important part of her job, especially during the current pandemic, is to be sure teachers and students alike feel supported.
She said during this unprecedented time, it is important she be the source for resources and plans. Threatt also highlighted the importance of making sure that, no matter what learning option students take, they feel their teacher is a part of their life.
She remains hopeful schools will get through these new challenges.
“This too will pass,” she said. “We are going to get through this.”
Most of all, Threatt told school board members Tuesday, she is thankful for the opportunity and hopes to make them proud.
Replied board President Tammie WIlliams, “You already have.”