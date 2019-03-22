New E.H. Gentry director speaks to Talladega Lions Club

TALLADEGA -- On Thursday night, March 21, the Talladega Lions Club had Jessica Edmiston as its guest speaker, according to a press release.
Edmiston is the new executive director at the E. H. Gentry Facility, which is a division of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. She comes to Gentry from the AIDB Regional Center in Birmingham, where she served as the director.
She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in serving individuals with disabilities.
Edmiston spoke to the Lions Club about her vision for Gentry. She was enthusiastic about the her goals for the programs there.
Edmiston brought a current student, T. J. Thompson, with her to the meeting. Thompson is attending Gentry in hopes of furthering his education and someday soon attending college. He will obtain the skills necessary to help him in college and for the rest of his life through various classes he is attending.