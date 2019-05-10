WINTERBORO -- Grassroots Day is coming to Plank Road Station in Winterboro, and those who have attended previously can expect the live music, vendors, food and antique cars they’ve seen in the past.
But there will also be a major new attraction this year.
According to Becky Griffin, May 18 will see the debut of the Creek Indian display purchased from the Birmingham Museum of Art in 2010 by former Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mack Ferguson. Griffin said the display is on loan from Heritage Hall Museum.
“This is quite an accomplishment for us,” she said, pointing out the area is rich in Creek history. “We’re very excited.”
The display consists of numerous relics designed to show what day-to-day life for the Creeks was like.
The relics were initially going into a Creek Museum and Cultural Center planned for the old Wehadkee building on Battle Street, but that plan never came to fruition. The displays were used in the “Our History” temporary museum on the Square during the past two Februaries, but otherwise have been at Heritage Hall since the museum project fell through.
They will be on display at Plank Road for the foreseeable future, Griffin said.
“It is their gift to us, and we are proud to have it here for people to enjoy,” she said. “We would really like to thank Heritage Hall for allowing us to put this on display here and make all this possible.”
She added she hoped representatives from the Creek Indian Powwow in November might be able to visit the display as well.
Grassroots Day, which will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the largest fundraiser Plank Road hosts each year.
It includes local performers as well as arts and crafts vendors, food and, as mentioned previously, an antique car show.
“We would love to fill up the grounds,” Griffin said.
For more information, please contact Griffin at 256-362-9375.