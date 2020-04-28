New contract for Coosa Valley Water members could save each $50K per year

PELL CITY -- Pell City, Springvillle and the St. Clair County Commission approved a contract with the Coosa Valley Water Supply District, which could save each member entity $50,000 a year.
John Rea, who serves as attorney for both the district’s board of directors and Pell City, said the district plans to refinance its original bond, which helped finance the actual construction of the water treatment plant in Ragland. He said the estimated savings will mean yearly savings for each of the district members.
“Estimated $200,000 per year as of today,” Rea said, “which has the effect of being passed through to the four entities at $50,000 a year.”
Members of CVWSD include Pell City, Springville, Odenville Utilities and the St. Clair County Commission. All four share costs equally, meaning any savings for the district are passed on to each equally.
All members are required, as part of their agreement with the district, to purchase at least 750,000 gallons of water per day from the surface water treatment plant in Ragland.
The plant began operating in 2011.
Water rates for CVUSD members hit their highest point in 2015 at $3.47 per 1,000 gallons of treated water. There was a substantial drop in 2016, to $3.29 per 1,000 gallons, but the rate increased slightly in 2017, to the current cost of $3.33 per 1,000 gallons.
Rea said that currently, the district's members pay $75,959 a month for water from the supply district.
Rea told the Pell City Council the estimated savings could change following the validation period due to financial uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the final savings would depend on market conditions.
During Monday night’s council meeting, Pell City Councilman Jud Alverson asked if the other district members would be willing to keep the debt service the same following the refinancing of the bond, allowing the debt to be repaid at an earlier date.
Rea said he was not sure, but he said there were no plans to change the term of the debt at this time.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the municipality takes part in the district to diversify water sources for the city’s system and increase quality.
He said access to surface water protects the city from the volatility associated with wells, while also allowing for higher quality water to be provided for drinking and industrial purposes.
Springville’s council also approved the contract during its regular meeting last week, and the St. Clair County Commission approved the contract at a special called meeting Tuesday morning.
Odenville Utilities is expected to approve the contract next week.
Rea said one of the original reasons for the founding of the district was to provide stable water service across the county.
“The good thing about Coosa Valley is it gives us a vast advantage of strong water supply really throughout the county,” Rea said.
The contract approved by the entities will also allow the district to sell water to non-members, while stating members will receive rebates based on those sales.
It also changes the agreement so that charges will be calculated based on fiscal year instead of calendar year.
St. Clair Times Editor David Atchison contributed to this story.