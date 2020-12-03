New coach, same goals for Talladega

Ryan Dawson is looking to continue the tradition of winning at Talladega.
Dawson was named to take over for legendary coach Chucky Miller. Over the last four years, Miller led Talladega to four straight trips to the Final Four, a run that included the school’s first state championship in 2019.
Even though Miller is on the sideline, the expectations for the team have not changed under Dawson.
“They want to win. We would love to be county champions, area champions, regional champions and state champions eventually,” Dawson said. “Coming off what Coach Miller has done, he laid the foundation of winning. It is hard to compete with four years in the Final Four, but that is the goal here.
“We don’t minimize the goals and expectations; we are going to keep the goals the same.”
The Tigers are not only replacing Miller, but they will also have to replace two of the top players in program history in Kobe Simmons and D’Corian Wilson.
Dawson said it will be hard to replace the production of Wilson and Simmons, but he believes his returning players are ready for the challenge.
“We still have guys that played right along with those guys. … Arron Greene … has three Final Four appearances,” Dawson said. “We still have Nigel Scales, who is a two-year starter with three Final Four appearances. Keontae Fundeberg and Jay Spratlin got some experience last year being on that Final Four team. We are a senior heavy team, but that doesn’t mean anything until you go out there and play.”
Dawson plans to keep the same exciting brand of basketball Talladega has been known for, but he plans to make a few adjustments to fit what he wants to accomplish.
“We are not going to try to reinvent the wheel,” Dawson said. “We are going to try to play some man-to-man this season. We are not blessed with those (6-foot-7), 6-8 or 6-9 type kids that we will be facing in (Class) 5A. We have to play fast, we have to press, we have to speed the game up. We expect that from most of the teams that we play. Sylacauga plays that way, Anniston plays that way and Lincoln has also changed the way that they play. They are going to speed the game up as well.”
Talladega was scheduled to host Sylacauga on Friday, but the Tigers were forced to shut down for the week on Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It is going to be difficult,” Dawson said about not playing or practicing for a week. “Basketball is more of a rhythmic sport; you are trying to get yourself in rhythm with shooting the ball as well as Jelling together with your teammates. Everything is important to us as far as getting in sync with one another. Taking time away from that is going to be felt.”
According to Dawson, Talladega will return to practice Monday and take on Shelby County on Tuesday.