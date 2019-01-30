Michael Garrett’s book “Innocence Denied” is a combination of inspirational Christian fiction and murder mystery, set largely against the backdrop of the Talladega side of Logan-Martin Lake.
According to a synopsis provided by the book’s publisher, the protagonist, Derrick Walton, is “a devout Christian (who) temporarily leaves the comfort of his Talladega County home for an Arizona retreat. His respite is interrupted, however, when, on a mission to atone for his sins, he risks his own life to save a helpless woman in distress.”
That woman, as it turns out, is Larissa Baxter, “an unbeliever (and) a gorgeous Arizona socialite who has always relied on her striking beauty to get what she wants. After being falsely arrested for murder and posting bail, however, she realizes that overwhelming circumstantial evidence will likely result in her conviction, and she faces life in prison.” She instead goes on the run disguised as a cancer patient with her hair shaved off and no makeup.
Derrick and Larissa end up escaping across the country and hiding out back at the lake, according to the synopsis. “As their lives begin to settle into some sense of normalcy, the unlikely two become emotionally involved in a love like neither has ever experienced.” Derrick begins witnessing to her as his own health declines. “Although Larissa remains a target of the FBI as a wanted fugitive, she learns there are more important things in life than glitz and glamor and accepts Jesus as her savior.”
On the book’s official website, www.innocencedeniedbook.com, Garrett says “Although I was educated for a career in the business world, I never felt comfortable there. Having had an interest in writing since childhood, I decided to pursue a sideline career in the publishing industry. The Lord blessed me along the way and led me to success with secular fiction and as a book editor. I served as an Editorial Associate for the Writer's Digest School and taught weekend writing workshops at colleges and universities across the nation.”
After laying aside his own writing for several years, Garrett, who kept a house on Logan-Martin Lake himself for some time, said “Several years ago an idea for a suspenseful secular novel occurred to me, but I could never talk myself into actually writing it. Again, I was heavily involved in my editing business and couldn't get motivated to commit the idea to text.
“ Sometime during 2016, I was particularly moved by a church sermon about using our spiritual gifts in service to God. I felt ashamed that I had never honored God through my writing for granting me the skills that made me happy in life, and about that same time I felt a gentle prodding from God that the story that had nagged me for years could be converted into a Christian novel that could possibly inspire some of its readers to study His word.”
He added “’Innocence Denied’ was written with unbelievers in mind. My goal was to subtly witness to them through the character development, but therein lies a problem--an unbeliever would be unlikely to read a Christian novel without being coaxed by someone of respect. I encourage readers to give their copy to a reader who needs to hear its message. Perhaps he/she will get caught up in the story before the witnessing begins late in the novel.”
“Innocence Denied” is available through Amazon, Walmart, Target, Books-A-Million and Barnes and Noble.