New Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson has big goal for first season

CHILDERSBURG -- Head coach Johnny Johnson enters his first season at Childersburg expecting to see results right away.
The Childersburg graduate has lofty expectations for 2020.
“We want to win and go to the playoffs,” Johnson said. “Right now, everyone is saying that we are in a rebuilding year, but I think we can win now and get into the playoffs. The kids have really been buying into what we are doing. We are doing everything to prepare to win now.”
Johnson has a track record of successful first seasons at Childersburg.
In 2013, he led the girls basketball team to a regional tournament berth. In 2016, he led the boys basketball team to the regional finals.
Johnson hopes the same approach he used in basketball will lead to the same success on the gridiron.
“My thing with my guys is to work hard and give 100 percent every day,” he said. “Come to work every day. Do the little things; I preach the little things. If you do the little things, success will come.
“The classroom comes first, the classroom always comes first. The whole group that we have, even the young guys, are buying in and working hard.”
Last season, the Tigers went 1-7 after winning their first two games. It was the second straight year Childersburg lost seven of its last eight games to end the campaign.
Last fall was also the fourth time in six seasons the Tigers missed the postseason.
Johnson has worked hard to change the culture. The team’s motto for this season is “New Year, New Beginning, New Attitude.”
“I just want to change the environment,” Johnson said. “Every year is a new year. We have new guys, and it is a new beginning for some of these guys. It is a new attitude for me even though I have been here for years. Now, I am the head coach. I want them to know that everything is new, ‘New Year, New Beginning, New Attitude.’ All that fits together.”
Johnson has added several former local standouts to his coaching staff.
Former Childersburg star Sy Butler is going to coach linebacker for the Tigers. Butler was on the 2014 team that made the playoffs and coached at B.B. Comer with his former head coach, Adam Fossett, last season.
“I am excited to watch Sy Butler go to work,” Johnson said. “I coached him, and he is going to be an outstanding coach. The kids bought into him as soon as he got here. He brings a lot of energy. He does all my strength drills. He is unbelievable. He can relate to the kids because he has been here. He went to college; he had a successful football career and got his degree.”
Johnson also brought in former Sylacauga standout Brantley Carr as offensive coordinator. Carr was a wide receiver at Huntingdon College. Last season, he coached at Talladega.
“He does a good job with the offense; he is a super-smart guy,” Johnson said. “He knows the game. He is a young coach, he brings energy to the team, and the kids love what he brings. He jumps around with them and he can communicate with them.”
Johnson and Carr will have to make a tough choice in the next few days. With the season quickly approaching, Childersburg still hasn’t made a decision on a quarterback.
The contenders are senior Lamar Duncan and junior Cannon Johnson. The competition really began to heat up when the Tigers took to the field to start fall practice July 27. Coach Johnson said both sign callers bring something unique to the QB derby.
“They push each other every day. We are waiting for someone to stand out,” the coach said.
“Lamar brings a different game with his speed and his ability to throw the ball well. Cannon, coming from playing baseball, has great arm strength. It is a great battle for us, and we are going to wait until the last minute to see who wins out.”
Childersburg opens the season Aug. 27 at B.B. Comer.