New career tech building at Lincoln High will benefit ‘tiny house’ project

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Board of Education during a meeting Tuesday approved a $553,000 bid from Wiliford Orman Construction of Hoover for a new career tech building at Lincoln High School.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the new structure is designed to be large enough to let the students involved in the “tiny house” construction project to work year-round.
“Right now, they’re working in a shed, but this structure will allow them to work all through the winter, in much better circumstances,” she said.
The new structure would need to be large enough for the entire “tiny house” and all of the students working on it to fit in. The finished house is expected to be about 40 feet long and 11 feet wide.
During the past year, some 115 students from Lincoln, Munford and Talladega County Central high schools have worked on every aspect of the construction process, from framing to plumbing and electrical, as part of a building and construction class taught by Wesley Yoder of Lincoln High.
Sponsors have included Georgia-Pacific, First Bank of Alabama and Oxford Lumber, among others.
Once the structure is complete, the Lincoln High family and consumer science class is expected to help furnish and decorate it, and the Lincoln High business class will help market it, with the ultimate goal of selling or auctioning it off to someone in the community.
Also Tuesday, the county board:
Accepted the resignations of Munford Middle School bus driver Calvin Edmondson and Winterboro custodian Robert Hardy;
Hired Andy Butler as a systemwide maintenance technician and Johnna Platt as a special education assistant at Fayetteville;
Approved leaves-of-absence for Michelle Mastin, custodian at Fayetteville; Nicole Stewart, second-grade teacher at Watwood Elementary; and Eldexter Truss, bus driver at Stemley Road Elementary;
Approved an $85,000 bid for a 72-passenger, gas powered bus from Southland International Trucks to replace a bus that was damaged in an accident in Munford last year. The rest of the county bus fleet runs on diesel fuel, so Lacey said costs for the new vehicle will be monitored and taken into consideration for future purchases;
Nominated board member Johnny Ponder for the All-State School Board Member Recognition program. Lacey said board members Joan Doyle and Mike Turner had already been honored by this program. “There is none more deserving,” she said of Ponder;
Heard Lacey thank all of the board members for “leading the charge during the pandemic; and
Announced the board’s first budget hearing will be Friday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Central Office. The second hearing will be the following Monday at 3:30, and the next formal meeting will be Monday, Sept. 28, at 4.