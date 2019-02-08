TALLADEGA -- The Iron Kids Program is coming to Talladega City Schools.
The program is part of the Alliance of American Football’s Birmingham Iron and is sponsored by Brookwood Baptist Health Systems and co-sponsored by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Alabama.
According to a press release, “Our goal is to help the youth in our community get physically active and promote healthy lifestyles.”
The program challenges students to complete 20 hours of physical activity during February.
“Students will be allowed to participate during and after school in the 60-minute exercise segments, which have been broken down into multiple cardio and strength training exercises through a series of videos available online and featuring Trent Richardson, Iron running back and spokesman for the program,” according to the release. “As an incentive for completing 20 hours of fitness activity during the month of February, students will be rewarded with two free tickets to an Iron home game in March.”
Said Brookwood/Citizens CEO Frank Thomas, in the release, “We are extremely proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Iron Kids Program and help promote a healthier, more active lifestyle among our area youth. Our hospital has a longstanding reputation as a partner in the community and the expansion of the Iron Kids Program reaffirms that commitment.”
Added Gloria Thomas, director of student services for Talladega City Schools, in the release, “We are excited to incorporate the Iron Kids Program into our current physical education curriculum and anticipate positive results.”
Said Iron President Tom Ward, in the release, "As a professional sports team, it is imperative that our players are in peak physical condition in order to perform their best on game day. We also feel an obligation as a good, corporate citizen to have our players (and team) serve as role models by sharing our training experience.”
To promote enthusiasm for the Iron’s inaugural season, the team offered one ticket for students in the school system to the opening game, and Brookwood Baptist Health matched this outpouring of support by adding one companion ticket for a parent or guardian.