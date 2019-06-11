New Beginning Ministries will celebrate pastor’s anniversary June 23

SYLACAUGA -- The anniversary celebration for Pastor Erastus and Lady Elect Annie Pearl Godfrey (celebrating more than 50 years of ministry) will be at the New Beginning Ministries Church, 212 E. 5th St., Sylacauga, on Sunday, June 23, at 2:30 p.m.
Theme: I Timothy 5:17: Let the Elders that rule well be counted worthy of double honor, especially those who labor in the word and in teaching.
The guest speaker and church will be Bishop Clifford Green Jr. and The True Fellowship Christian Center of Gretna, Louisiana.
All are cordially invited. Erastus Godfrey, pastor; DeForest Godfrey, assistant pastor.