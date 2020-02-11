New Beginning Ministries Church praise dancers will host Dance Appreciation Day

The N-His Image Praise Dancers of the New Beginning Ministries Church are celebrating their annual Dance Appreciation Day on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m. at 212 E. 5th St., Sylacauga.
Theme: "This is My Exodus - A Dance of Deliverance and Healing." Theme verse: Exodus 14:13b - “The Egyptians that you see today, ye shall see them again no more forever.”
All dance ministry groups and soloists are cordially invited. Contact Associate Minister and Dance Coordinator Denise Cook-Godfrey for more information at dcookgodfrey@gmail.com. Overseer and founder: Erastus Godfrey. Pastor: DeForest Godfrey.