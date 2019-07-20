PELL CITY -- Pell City unveiled its newly renovated tennis facility during a grand opening at the Civic Center Saturday.
A crowd comprised of state Senator Jim McClendon, R-Springville; state Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston; city officials and community members gathered for the special occasion.
According to city officials, about $400,000 was spent on the upgrades, which included a new tennis office/building, two new courts and new LED lighting on all courts. The new building offers restrooms, storage space, an office and a canopy-covered viewing deck.
“This project has taken some time, and we are thankful everyone has been patient,” Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said. “We are all so glad to get everything open and for the public to be able to utilize the new and improved facility.”
The improvements were made possible with help from various agency grants, including a grant from the United States Tennis Association, which the local Pell City tennis club helped secure.
“So many people have helped support this great project,” Pell City Manager Brian Meunger said. “We are fortunate to have a very successful tennis program. The facility is not just an asset for Pell City, but for the entire county.”
A $10,000 check was also presented to the city for additional facility needs by the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council on Saturday.
“The community really deserved this and I just want to thank everyone who helped make this a reality,” Pell City Parks and Recreation Director Harold “Bubba” Edge said. “We were grateful for what we have, but the new improvements have made this place really phenomenal.”
The tennis project was part of a major upgrade to the municipality’s recreational facilities, which includes major renovations to the Pell City Civic Center.
The total cost for the civic center project, including the upgrades to the tennis facilities, was $3 million, Meunger noted.
“We want to make it a place where people will want to be,” he said.
According to Meunger, the grand opening of the civic center is expected to take place at the end of the month.
The Pell City Civic Center is at 2801 Stemley Bridge Road.
For more information about the tennis courts and programs, contact the Pell City Parks and Recreation Department at 205-338-9713.
- Home staff writer David Atchison contributed to this story.