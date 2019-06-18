TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A second Sylacauga resident has been charged with burglary in the first degree in connection with a home invasion incident on Marble Valley Road on May 22.
Jaquary Lashawn Swain, 20, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Friday and was being held on a $250,000 bond set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin. Swain remained behind bars Monday.
Swain and Cameron James Kelley, 18, are accused of breaking into a home on Marble Valley Road after they had broken into a 2016 Lexus parked outside unlocked. They allegedly stole a wallet and personal identification documents from the car.
The victim said he heard movement in the house around 4:15 a.m., when he was getting ready to go to work. He told investigators he thought at first it might have been his mother, but then two men matching the descriptions of Swain and Kelley burst into the bedroom and pointed a gun at his head and demanded the location of the victim’s guns.
The victim pointed them to his closet, where they stole an AR-15 and a Rueger 270 rifle.
Kelley was arrested June 4 and was being held on a $500,0000 bond, also set by Fannin.
Burglary in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years.