CHILDERSBURG -- The second annual Jerry Studdard Memorial Rodeo is set for Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Cedar Creek Cowboy Church.
The rodeo is spearheaded by Jeremy Wallis, of Sylacauga.
It is held in honor of the late and longtime Talladega County Sheriff Jerry Studdard, who was also Wallis’s grandfather.
Before his death in 2016, Studdard served as sheriff for more than 34 years in Talladega County.
“I really wanted to do something to keep his memory alive and to honor his name,” Wallis said.
Wallis said he works in the cattle business and decided a rodeo would be the perfect community event to honor his late grandfather.
“Remembering him and giving back to the community is what it’s all about,” Wallis said.
The rodeo will be presented by 4L & Diamond S Rodeo Company, out of Summerville, Georgia, Wallis said.
This year’s rodeo includes guest appearances by Booger Brown star of the television show, “The Cowboy Way,” and Tim “Wild Thang” Lepard.
“Booger will be doing a meet-and-greet from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday,” Wallis said.
Additionally, the rodeo will be hosting the boys from the South Mini Buckers 2019 finals, Wallis noted. “They will be competing to qualify for the Junior Roughstock Association World Finals in Las Vegas,” he said.
The rodeo will feature multiple events, including saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, girls break away roping, calf roping, team roping and barrel racing.
Wallis said his grandfather would be proud of the rodeo -- and the community’s positive response.
“I think he would be humbled by it all,” he said.
Wallis added proceeds from ticket and concession sales will be put directly back into the community.
Last November, Wallis presented a check for $2,000 to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore and Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray for the Task Force.
“We were also able to present a $1,000 scholarship to a Fayetteville High School senior,” Wallis said. “We haven’t decided where the funds will be donated to this year, but it will stay in the county.”
Tickets cost $14 for ages 13 and up, $8 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with the rodeo beginning at 8.
“This is something the family hopes and plans to continue each year,” Wallis said. “I want to thank my relatives, the rodeo sponsors and Devon Roland, who has helped me organize everything. This wouldn’t be possible without their support. We hope everyone will come out and have a good time.”
Cedar Creek Cowboy Church is at 6760 Childersburg Fayetteville Highway in Childersburg.
For more information, visit the Jerry Studdard Memorial Rodeo Facebook page or contact Wallis at 706-302-7313.