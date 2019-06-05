SYLACAUGA -- Central Alabama will receive much-needed rainfall beginning Thursday and lasting potentially until early next week, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service in Calera.
“Rain will start as early as Wednesday for some parts of the state, but it will make its way to central Alabama by early Thursday and lasting until Monday, possibly Tuesday,” said Daniel Martin, a meteorologist with the NWS in Calera. “The upcoming widespread rainfall is a result of low pressure moving in from the tropic disturbance in the Gulf.
“The disturbance isn’t expected to organize into a tropical system or produce any severe weather for either Talladega or St. Clair Counties.”
Martin added the low pressure system will be slow moving.
“We are anticipating anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain for central Alabama over the next several days, possibly into early next week,” Martin said. “It will be widespread, but there will be breaks, so flash flooding is not expected.”
Martin noted the risk of flash flooding will be mainly in the southern portion of the state.
“Some areas will see some strong isolated thunderstorms at times, but forecasts are not showing anything severe,” he said.
Martin said other than putting a damper on potential weekend plans, traveling should not be an issue or concern.
“This system will produce rainfall at a moderate rate, and area roadways are not expected to see any risk of flooding,” he said. “It’s just important to remember that if you do travel, to watch your speed and remain cautious.”
Martin added the rain will help drop the above-average temperatures and will help prevent areas from drought.
“The average highs will drop to the mid- to upper-80s, and the lows are expected to be in the mid- to upper-60s,” Martin said. “The rain is much-needed. Most of the state recorded below average rainfall for the month of May. Over the next several days, we should be back at or above average rainfall for June.”