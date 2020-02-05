National Signing Day: Sylacauga's LaJordan Pearson signs with Miles College

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga High School senior LaJordan Pearson signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Miles College in Fairfield.
The 6-foot, 265-pound defensive lineman signed with the Golden Bears in Sylacauga’s media center. Pearson said Miles was the only school to make him an offer.
“I chose Miles because they focus on more than just sports,” he said. “They focus on academics and make sure you graduate.”
He added he has been talking to the Golden Bears coaching staff during the last couple weeks and came away optimistic about playing at the next level.
“He (Miles head coach Reginald Ruffin) said he likes to play freshmen,” Pearson said. “You’ve got to work for (a spot).”
Prior to Pearson signing, Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith addressed more than 50 student-athletes, faculty and family members in attendance for the ceremony.
“We’re very proud of LaJordan to be playing at Miles College, which is just down the road,” Griffith said. “LaJordan was that typical kid with a lot of ability and just did not know how much committed he needed to be in the summer, then it finally clicked.
“I don’t think he missed a workout all summer. He got himself in phenomenal shape. He was one of the hardest guys in practice to handle and practiced hard every day. Good things happen when you work hard.”
He added Pearson was a textbook example of hard work rewarding a player, and it showed wherever he lined up on the field.
“There’s no doubt LaJordan had gotten so much better,” Griffith said. “It got to the point where they (teams) didn’t want to run to his side. He was probably one of our strongest, fastest, quickest players on the defensive line. He was really a kid you depended on.
“Here’s the thing -- we literally could have played him both ways. He could have been an outstanding offensive lineman. We played him in spots, but we didn’t want him to go both ways. On either side of the ball, he was a very good football player.”
Griffith said he hopes Pearson maintains the same level of commitment once he sets foot on campus at Miles.
“I think he will because of the commitment he had going into the summer,” Griffith said. “They’re going to get a kid that really, when he steps on the field, he takes a lot of pride in not being whipped. He wants to be one of the better ones on the field. The biggest thing he can do is get that education.”
Pearson said his favorite memory from his senior campaign was when he blocked a punt in the last home game of the season, a 29-22 overtime victory against Munford that sent the Aggies to the Class 5A playoffs.
He added one thing he wished he could change was the early exit in the postseason. Sylacauga fell to Alexandria 10-7 in the first round.
“I wish we could have made it to the second round and even advanced further than that and won a state championship, but we couldn’t do it,” Pearson said.
Pearson said he wants to study business while at Miles.
“I want to own my own business,” Pearson said.