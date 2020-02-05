National Signing Day: Munford duo finalizes football futures

MUNFORD -- LJ Flint and Justin Sistrunk signed letters-of-intent to play college football as part of National Signing Day activities across the nation Wednesday.
The Munford High duo signed in the school cafeteria.
Flint signed with LaGrange (Georgia) College. Sistrunk signed with Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Flint was thrilled about having the opportunity to play on the next level. The 5-foot-10 receiver had an offer from Lindsey Wilson College (Columbia, Kentucky), but he knew LaGrange was the place for him.
“I knew that I wanted to go there because it felt like home and they treated me well, like I was on the team already,” Flint said.
Munford head coach Michael Easley said LaGrange is getting a steal in Flint.
“LJ is an absolute playmaker,” Easley said. “This is a guy that realistically should be signing a little bit higher, but people were scared off a little bit by his height.
“I am going to tell you right now that I have never seen a measuring tape catch a pass or run a route. This kid can flat out play receiver. He is one of the best football players that I have been around. He is an impact player and a big-play receiver.”
Sistrunk will continue his football career 918 miles away from Munford. Sistrunk was impressed with the Hutchinson coaches who came to visit.
“They came down with an iPad and showed me everything that was up there,” Sistrunk said. “They videoed everything so I could see everything that they had to offer. They told me that it was a two-year offer and was all mine. I like the coaches and I liked where they were coming from. At the end of the day, they have people being recruited on their second and third string.”
The 6-foot-2 linebacker said Hutchinson can expect him to come in and do whatever it takes to help the team be successful.
“They are getting a dog that is going to do everything that is right and everything that they need me to do,” Sistrunk said. “If they need me to play nose guard, I will.”
Easley was pleased his hard-hitting senior will have the opportunity to play on the next level.
“I am really excited for him,” Easley said. “Justin is heading to one of the premier JUCOs in the nation. He is a guy that is going to add 20 to 25 pounds over the next couple of years and really blow up.
“They are recruiting him as a linebacker. I think he will be a standup guy … He plays so well in space, he is going to move around defensively. I am excited to see where he is going and what he is going to do the next two years.”