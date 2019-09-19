SYLACAUGA — In a ceremony at the Sylacauga High School auditorium, 47 new members were inducted into the National Honor Society, and 41 new members were inducted into the Junior Scholastic Society, according to a press release from the school.
NHS officers Megan Tankersley, Reed McCartney, Jack’Quoia Baulding, Keri Hayes and Emilee Martin lit candles signifying the attributes of membership: scholarship, service, leadership and character.
New inductees into NHS are Emma Faircloth, Nicholas Mauldin, Neeley-Scott Murphree, Logan Ogletree, Maria Zavala-Gomez, Ryan Aderholt, Mattie Blankenship, Peyton Bowen, Ella Kate Brooks, Adalyn Conn, Mitchell Culver, Ashley Duncan, Donovan Embry, Macy Fells, Dax Flora, DJ Franklin, Madelyn Friday, Alli Gill, Brooke Gordon, G.G. Hackett, Jacob Haynes, Alana Hickman, Chloe Holmes, Kaylei Horn, Lily Hughey, Morgan Johnson, Christina Keith, Ethan Knox, Benji Merkel, McKenzie Merkel, Madelyn Milo, Jasmine Morris, Madison Myrick, Victoria Parrish, Nathan Perry, Janie Poe, Emily Porch, J.C. Reams, Gabe Stadler, Cole Tankersley, Amelia Troester, Jeremiah Varner, Autumn Waites, Gracie Welch, Alyse Williams, Colby Williams and Maya Wilson.
New members of the Junior Scholastic Society are Taylor Allen, Karsten Aman, Will Austin, Hayden Basinger, Katlyn Boozer, Mackenzie Bowen, September Bowen, Brantlee Brasher, Kinsley Cotney, T.J. Deale, Savannah Deason, Sydney Ezekiel, Camden Faircloth, Morgan Flora, Alex Franks, John Wesley Garris, Hayden Hope, Livvie House, Maria Hughes, Robert Hughes, Hollee Johns, Za’Kandria Jordan, Emma Kirkpatrick, Deanna Lacey, Karlee Machen, Savannah McCartney, Alyssa Miller, Ta’Shauria Morris, Maya Renee Moses, Taylor Murphy, Elise Owens, Noah Seaborn, Marilee Taylor, Kodie Thomas, Kynlee Thomas, Bevin Walker, Marlee Watkins, Makylah Watters, Victoria Wilbanks, Raegan Wills and James Tankersley Wright.
These students, the press release says, have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, service, character and leadership at Sylacauga High School.