SYLACAUGA – A National Day of Prayer event is set for noon Thursday noon at the City Hall flagpole.
This year’s theme is “Love One Another,” said Chaplain Mark Ledbetter.
Ledbetter is president of the Coosa Valley Ministerial Association, local sponsor of the Day of Prayer. He is also a community service chaplain, chaplain and chaplain coordinator for the Sylacauga Police Department, volunteer chaplain at Coosa Valley Medical Center and disaster relief chaplain.
Ledbetter said Dr. Ronnie Floyd, president of the National Day of Prayer, said this year’s theme is based upon the words of Jesus in John 13:34, which says, “Love one another. Just as I have loved you.”
Floyd said in announcing the theme to a gathering of leaders from across the country, “Love can change America.”
The National Day of Prayer president later said, “We need a baptism of love by the Holy Spirit that will immerse the entire Church of Jesus Christ in America and a baptism of love that will immerse all of America today. From the church house to the statehouse and all the way to the White House, we need to love one another.”
The National Day of Prayer was established as an annual event in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and was signed into law by President Harry Truman. The observance is founded on the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and freedom of religion and can be celebrated by all Americans.
The National Day of Prayer concentrates on the need to pray for the well-being of America and for those on all levels of leadership and in church and educational areas of influence. The National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday of May.
The government-proclaimed day is not a political or Christian event. It is offered, according to the National Day of Prayer website, to all Americans. It is not sponsored or owned by any one group.
Ledbetter said there are several prayer priorities for America on National Day of Prayer.
Those priorities and those offering prayer that day are:
Military, first responders – Chaplain Glenn Winters, Coosa Valley Medical Center;
Education – Vern Ogle, associate pastor, First Assembly of God;
Government – Sylacauga City Councilman Donnie Blackmon;
Community (economic development) – Pastor Max Buttram, Oak Grove Baptist Church;
Churches – Associate Pastor of Rising Star Baptist Church Gregory Patterson;
David Simpkins will lead the audience in “God Bless America.” He is minister of arts and music at First United Methodist Church.
Mayor Jim Heigl will make a presentation proclaiming Thursday as National Prayer Day.
Ledbetter said the event should last approximately 30 minutes. “This gives those working downtown an opportunity to attend on their lunch break,” he said.
The chaplain said to area residents, “Y’all come. You are invited to participate in prayer activities.”
For any questions, contact Ledbetter by calling 256-626-9627, or email: chaplain950@gmail.com.