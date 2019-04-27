TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Tyler Reddick held off Gary Gaulding in a two-lap shootout to win the MoneyLion 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon.
It was the first Xfinity win for Richard Childress Racing, and the victory clinched a playoff berth for Reddick. It was also the first win of the season for the defending Xfinity champion.
In nine races prior to Saturday, he had six top-five finishes.
Reddick also increased his lead in the point standings.
“It is nice. We have been so fast all year long,” Reddick said. “We have been so consistent scoring stage points every opportunity in every race that we have been in this year.
“We have had one wreck and one race not go our way at Daytona. Other than that, we have been inside the top five. I can't wait to keep rolling as we go into Dover and collect the extra cash as well.”
Reddick also captured the $100,000 Dash for Cash bonus, which goes to the top finisher among top four drivers from the previous week’s race.
Reddick took the lead at lap 103 as he passed Chase Briscoe near the out-of-bounds line.
Reddick had to overcome a lot to get to Victory Lane.
He suffered a speeding penalty on pit road. He hit the wall, messing up the right side of his car. He was also involved in an incident with stage 2 winner Noah Gragson. The rookie driver finished the 11th.
“The day kept getting crazier as we were working on it (the right side of his car),” Reddick said. “It took longer than we planned. We came out behind the leader and we were two laps from getting lapped and somehow got lucky. A caution came out and saved us and put us back in the mix.”
Reddick and his beat-up No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro held off Gaulding, who tried to make a run past Reddick on the final lap, but Reddick was able to block and take the checkered flag.
Reddick credited his crew chief, Randall Burnett, for Saturday’s victory.
“We were completely synced up,” Reddick said. “What he was seeing is what I was seeing. It is so comforting to have his voice in my ear telling me what to do.
“I am doing what he says, but at the same time, I am watching; I’m taking in what he says as well. It followed really well today, and we had to hold the lead.”
Christopher Bell finished third. Briscoe closed fourth, and Austin Cindric was fifth. John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Haley, Josh Williams, Landon Cassill and Chris Cockrum rounded out the top 10.