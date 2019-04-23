Ford has dominated at Talladega Superspeedway over the last five years.
A Ford car has been in Victory Lane in eight of the last nine races at the 2.66 tri-oval.
Last fall, Ford had four cars finish in the top five, including winner Aric Almirola. Stewart-Haas drivers led all but 38 of the 155 laps last October.
Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Mountain Dew Camaro, said the teamwork displayed by certain manufacturers has really changed racing at Talladega and Daytona.
“I’m not really sure what the right answer is on it,” Elliott said. “I don’t really like what it’s done to the racing, personally; but it is what it is, and everybody is being true to what matters, I guess, in their camps, and that’s kind of the position that we’re all put in, unfortunately.
“I don’t think that’s the way everybody wants to be. It’s certainly not the way I want to be. But, that’s the position we’re put in now.”
Elliott said his team tries to work together, but there are several variables that go into it that decision.
“We’ve made some efforts in doing so at our camp at Chevrolet, and I think that’s obviously what your opponents are doing elsewhere,” Elliott said. “I expect that we’ll continue to try to help one another. You can orchestrate that and you can plan it and talk about it for weeks, months and years ahead of time, and when it comes down to it, all that stuff can change at the end of those races, and you’re going to have people that you work well with and people that you don’t work well with.”
Elliott enters Sunday’s GEICO 500 looking to win his first race of the season and his first at Talladega. Elliott finished third a year ago at Talladega and won a pole in 2016, but he is not ready to describe himself as a good driver on superspeedway tracks.
“I feel like I’ve crashed a lot and feel like I’ve had cars that were more than capable of winning probably 85, 90 percent of the races we’ve been in,” Elliott said. “No, I don’t think I’ve done a very good job at all in those events and just finishing and putting yourself in the right position.
“There have been days when I feel like did put myself in good positions and I felt like I made good decisions and it didn’t work out; but there were also more days than not when I feel like I didn’t. It’s hard to put all that together at the right time, but, hopefully, we’ll get it right one day.”
The new downforce aero package will used Sunday in the Geico 500. The new package takes the place of restrictor plates on superspeedways. Elliott said he is not sure how it will affect the racing.
“I feel like a lot of guys are questioning it as well; and not only that, but after they left, rules were changed since then,”he said. “So honestly, I think until we get there it’s really hard to say. I kind of hope it’s something different. Personally, I don’t like how things have kind of evolved with being buddies with certain guys and whatnot.
“The style of racing that we had, I felt like, was good when everybody was pushing and doing what they had to do. Since everybody is not doing that as much anymore and really staying true to their partners and their groups, my feelings wouldn’t be hurt if it changed to that dynamic and looked a little different. So, hopefully, that’s the case.”