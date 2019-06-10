The 30th annual Little Miss Pink and Precious Pageant was April 27 at the Talladega Regional Family Life Center. Seven young ladies participated in the event. Contestants were provided with six weeks of workshops and activities designed to promote self-esteem, positive choice making, and social skills development, culminating in the crowning of Little Miss Pink and Precious 2019 — Nala Tonise Kelley.
Nala is the daughter of MarKus Delbridge and Kelsie Wright. Her grandparents are Audrey Kelley, Kelvie Artis, Antonio Hamilton and Wilma Hamilton. Nala is rising fourth-grader at Inglenook Elementary in Birmingham. She is a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Moody.
Karis Joi Williams was this year’s first runner up. She is the daughter of Darius and Rebecca Williams. Her grandparents are Roy and Bettie Phipps, and Sonya Williams. She is a rising first-grader at Houston Elementary in Talladega. She is a member of The Word Center Ministries.
Nayomi Jackson was the second runner up. She is the daughter of Timothy Jackson and Kertrina Vega. Her grandparents are Houston and Carolyn Jackson and John and Doris Sykes. She is a rising fifth-grader at Coldwater Elementary in Oxford. She is a member of Kelly Springs Baptist Church in Munford.
The Little Miss Pink and Precious Pageant is sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Mu Tau Omega Chapter. The proceeds from this event allows Mu Tau Omega Chapter to provide 10 scholarships to deserving high school seniors. Proceeds also allow the chapter to address AKA international program targets in the areas of educational enrichment, women’s healthcare and wellness, building economic legacies, the arts, and global impact.