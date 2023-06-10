 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Nabors birthday memorial activities continue today in Sylacauga

Nabors Party 1

Fans of the late actor and singer Jim Nabors sit with others Friday in Central Park and watch Nabors features such as episodes of the 1960s sitcom "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C."

 Tucker Webb

Having attracted a small crowd for Friday’s first day of birthday memorial activities for Sylacauga favorite son Jim Nabors, organizers have more in store for the rest of the weekend to remember the actor/singer’s contributions to American pop culture.

Today from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. the B. B. Comer Museum will have music from Jim Nabors as well as DVDs from comedy shows. Visitors will have the opportunity to go on a tour of the Comer Musuem & Arts Center and play the first round of a trivia contest that will be completed on Sunday.

Nabors Party 2

Jim Nabors records lie on a table in Sylacauga’s Central Park during his 93rd memorial birthday celebration by Comer Museum and Arts Center.