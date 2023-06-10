Nabors birthday memorial activities continue today in Sylacauga

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Having attracted a small crowd for Friday’s first day of birthday memorial activities for Sylacauga favorite son Jim Nabors, organizers have more in store for the rest of the weekend to remember the actor/singer’s contributions to American pop culture.
Today from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. the B. B. Comer Museum will have music from Jim Nabors as well as DVDs from comedy shows. Visitors will have the opportunity to go on a tour of the Comer Musuem & Arts Center and play the first round of a trivia contest that will be completed on Sunday.
On Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. there will be a birthday party with cake and party hats for guests. This will be located at the Comer Museum & Arts Center. On this day, the final round of trivia will take place with the winner being added to the wall of fame in the Jim Nabors gallery.
On Monday, the final day of celebration, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be a balloon release at the Comer Museum & Arts Center. This is the day that Nabors would have turned 93 years old; he died Nov. 30, 2017.
Comer Museum is located at 711 N Broadway Ave., Sylacauga.