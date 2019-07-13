TALLADEGA -- The Sunday, July 14, issue of The Daily Home will include the 48-page supplement My Hometown.
Because this special section will be published six days before the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s landing on the moon, it seemed only fitting while planning it to ask some local residents to share their memories of the historic event.
Chris Norwood, a Talladega resident and senior reporter for The Daily Home, was asked to contribute a memory, but he couldn’t, for a very good reason.
“July 20, 1969, is an enormously significant date for me personally, even though I have absolutely no independent memory of it,” he said. “That’s the day I was born.
“I came into this world a matter of minutes after Neil Armstrong became the first person ever to set foot on the moon. Like most people roughly my age, all things space- and astronaut-related held a special fascination growing up, but I think for me there is a little extra-special connection.
“I can vaguely remember watching the Apollo-Soyuz linkup in my parents’ bedroom when I was very young, and I have much more concrete memories of watching the early shuttle launches while I was in grade school. As an adult, I haven’t kept up as closely, largely because there’s been a lot less to keep up with the last few years.
“But I miss it, the sense of excitement and discovery that comes with watching the exploration of the universe around us. I hope I’m around to see people walking on Mars in my lifetime as well.”
See the first section of My Hometown to meet seven locals (who are a bit older than Norwood) as they share their recollections of the moon landing.
You’ll also find in the supplement two other features related to the Apollo 11 mission, a symposium of some local youngsters who explain what they love about summer and a host of other fun and informative features celebrating the season in Talladega and St. Clair counties.
We encourage you to support the many advertisers who have made it possible to present this special section to you, and we hope its contents will call to mind some happy hometown memories of your own.