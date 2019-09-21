TALLADEGA -- Grammy Award-winning music producer, recording artist, philanthropist and actor David Banner will speak at Talladega College’s Opening Convocation on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. in Callanan Gymnasium, according to a press release.
Banner is founder of A Banner Vision - ABV, a multimedia company that provides emotionally engaging music for commercials, video games and films created for brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Paramount Pictures (“Footloose” film), Marvel, Capcom and Mercedes-Benz.
He is a versatile performer whose acting credits include Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” Tim Story’s “Ride Along” and Bounce TV’s “Saints and Sinners.” He is also the host of Aspire TV’s ABFF Independent Film Series.
Before embarking on a career in entertainment, Banner earned a business degree from Southern University (Baton Rouge, Louisiana). He credits his educational investment with helping him to fulfill his dreams as a business owner.
The Jackson, Mississippi, native is an activist as well as an entertainer.
He uses his global platforms to encourage under-served youth and inspire creative minds to explore “behind the scenes” opportunities in the entertainment industry.
Through endeavors such as his foundation, Heal the Hood Inc., he provides inspiration and funds to help uplift communities.