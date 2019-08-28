MOODY -- A Georgia murder suspect was caputred Wednesday in Newnan, Georgia, after being spotted in Moody on Tuesday evening.
Authorities say Steven Mauldin is wanted in connection with the shooting death of two people at a home in Georgia, according to a previous report by ABC 33/40.
Moody police Detective Christopher Johnson said Mauldin was spotted at the Motel Super 8 in Moody shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, where he initially checked in and booked a room with a female.
Johnson said the female alerted motel staff she had been kidnapped and asked for help.
Johnson said by the time Moody police arrived, Mauldin had checked out of his room and fled. Johnson added Moody police are handing over additional information and evidence to Georgia authorities, who will now spearhead the investigation.