TALLADEGA -- Tuesday was Talladega Municipal Services Director Terry Hanner’s last day on the job.
He is retiring after 33 years of service, with a good crowd of friends, colleagues and well-wishers coming through City Hall to see him off.
“You’re either here to wish me well or make sure I’m really leaving,” Hanner quipped.
During his tenure with the city, he said, he had battled cancer with the prayers of his co-workers, who had also been around to witness the birth of his children and his grandchildren.
“Now, I’m going to need you to pray for my wife,” he said, because he will be around the house a lot more.
“Where God wants me to be…”
Hanner said his tenure with the city began in February 1986.
“I was a welder by trade,” he explained. “I was hired on at the wastewater plant, but I said that was only going to be until a job in my field came around, then I was out.
“Then they wanted to move me to the service center to handle purchase and inventory, and I said no. But they moved me anyway. That just goes to show that God puts me where God wants me to be. You learn to say yes and you move on.”
When the Water and Sewer Department was brought fully under control of the city, Hanner was charged with translating some water and sewer board policies so they applied to other city employees.
He has served as city safety director and purchasing agent, as well as numerous other tasks and projects ever since. The job of director of municipal services was created for him.
“I’ve been asked to wear various hats over the years,” he said. “My wife says I need to learn to say no to more people. You know, a lot of people go to work in a factory and punch a clock every day, but with this job, I have really had the opportunity to help make the city a better place, and that has been very rewarding.”
Said City Manager Beth Cheeks, “We will miss him. He has been a very valuable employee, who has left a thumbprint on so many projects, structures and improvements with this city.
“I’ve relied on him a great deal. Plus, his calm attitude always makes working at City Hall a little easier. He’ll be missed, but I still know his home number.”
Purchasing Director Renae Blackburn will be appointed to fill Hanner’s position for the time being, Cheeks said.
Hanner said he plans to spend a great deal of time in his home shop and with his grandchildren.
“Right now, I’m excited and I’m sad and I’m scared all at once,” he said. “I’m excited to see what’s next, but I’m going to miss all the friends I made here and I’m a little scared about not doing what I’ve been doing for the last 33 years any more.”