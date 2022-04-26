Munford's Sylvester Smith commits to Tennessee

MUNFORD — After weeks of speculation, Munford’s Sylvester Smith finally let his post-high school intentions be known. The four-star safety committed to the University of Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon. Smith said getting a chance to compete for a position early played a major role in his decision.
“I wanted to go somewhere that felt like home away from home,” Smith said. “That was my big platform. I wanted to go somewhere that had the home-away-from-home feeling. I visited Tennessee and their rooms were very low. They don’t have a lot of players at my position, so I plan to enroll early so that I have potential to play as a true freshman.”
Smith said he intends to play his senior season at Munford. Smith will sign with the Volunteers in December, and he will enroll in classes there in January.
Smith also cleared up rumors of him transferring to another school for his senior season.
“My heart and my mind is here,” Smith said. “I want to finish with the seniors that I started with. There is no other place that I would rather be.”
Smith, who is the 11th-ranked safety overall according to 247 Sports, picked Tennessee over Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Florida. During the ceremony, Smith put on a Florida hat before tossing it aside for the Tennessee hat.
“It really wasn’t a hard process,” Smith said on making his decision. “I had help from my brother. We were just circulating which school has this or that. You have to pick and choose what you want. I looked at it like a buffet. You get this and that of what you want. I was able to get everything that I wanted in one school.”
Smith received his first offer as an eighth-grader from Mercer, but things really began to pick up for him after a breakout sophomore season. Smith earned first-team all-state honors as a defensive back. He recorded 43 tackles, seven interceptions, four pass breakups, and a tackle for a loss.
Last season, injuries hampered Smith. He was injured in the second game of the season. Smith, however, has lofty goals for his final season at Munford.
“I want to (rush for) 3,000 yards this year,” Smith said. “I want to break the interception record and I just want to be with my team. I want to do everything that they said you can’t. I want to show everybody who the true alpha dog is.”
Smith said he made up his mind two weeks ago on where he intended to commit. He said making that decision has taken pressure off his shoulders.
“It has always been fun but the older I got it got more stressful. I have built relationships with over 30 coaches and having to tell them no I’m seeking elsewhere is the really tough part about it. At the end of the day you have to pick one.”
Smith said the Volunteer fans can expect him to be ready to give it his all when he steps on campus next winter.
“They are going to get a hard-nosed defensive player,” Smith said. “They are getting a really good teammate. They are getting a good leader; I lead by example. They are getting a heavy IQ kid that’s going to play whistle to whistle. They are getting someone that’s going to get the job done.”