Munford's Jay Tuck, back to full strength, named Daily Home Player of Week

MUNFORD -- Jay Tuck was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Munford High School’s football team to a 52-30 win over White Plains on Friday night.
“It was my last home game, and I had to make it count,” Tuck said. “I had to do something for my last home game since it doesn’t look like we are getting into the playoffs. I would like to thank my teammates, my offensive line, my receivers and my coaches. I love them boys.”
Tuck had a stellar outing for the Lions, throwing for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He also got it done with his legs as he rushed for 86 yards and two TDs on six carries.
Tuck credited finally being healthy for his breakout outperformance. The senior quarterback injured his ankle against Handley on Sept.4.
“The past three or four games, I had an ankle injury,” Tuck said. “I guess this game, I was 100 percent. I was expecting it until I had that first touchdown run (of 54 yards). I felt 100 percent and I could make plays with my feet again.
“I felt more comfortable doing everything. I was able to make plays with my feet, so that opened a lot more things up.”
Munford head coach Michael Easley was pleased to see Tuck playing at full strength..
“It was really good to see him being close to 100 percent,” Easley said. “He was able to get out there and play close to being healthy. I was happy for him.”
Tuck blames himself for the Lions (5-4, 2-4 in Class 4A, Region 4) not having the type of season they planned on. After Tuck was injured, Munford lost two region games by a total of five points. Tuck feels he could have been the difference in those games.
“I felt since I was hurt, that hurt the team,” Tuck said. “It was tough for me to step into throws. I was hurt pretty bad.”
Easley, however, didn’t feel the same way. The second-year coach said Tuck has done everything he has asked him to do.
“In no way has he let the team down,” Easley said. “He has been great for us. I was happy for him as a senior to be able to go out there and play like his old self (in his final regular-season home game).
The Lions playoff hopes are still alive.
Munford needs Cleburne County to defeat Anniston on Friday night to force a three-way tie for the fourth seed going into the final week of the regular season. Munford would win the tiebreaker over Cleburne County and Anniston due to the total number of wins by defeated opponents if the Lions defeat Ohatchee in their regular-season finale. Munford would also advance if Cleburne County falls to Randolph County in the final game of the season.
“We have hope, and I am praying that we can make it,” Tuck said. “I think Cleburne County has to beat Anniston. I really hope that happens. I am going to go into our last game still trying to win and I am going to treat it like it is a playoff game.
Tuck has been playing football since he was in the sixth grade. He said his most memorable moment came in his first game on the first play when he had a 70- yard touchdown run.
The 6-foot-1 dual-threat quarterback said he tries to model his game after the NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
“He is my favorite player,” Tuck said. “I like how fast he is. At the beginning, they were saying that he should be a running back or receiver. I like that he knew what he wanted to do and that he did it.”