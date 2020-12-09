Munford youth cheerleaders claim first place

The Munford youth sophomore cheerleaders won first place in the Independent Youth Football Alliance League against the East Alabama Gators’ cheer squad Nov 14. The competition was at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium in Anniston.
The ages of the cheerleaders ranged from 4 to 6 years old. Congratulations to these 13 girls : Ava Allen, Piper Webb, Amier Thomas, Sky Monroe (mascot), Rayghen Burton (mascot), Aubree Curry, Dakota Allen, Krimsyn Kissic, Allison Lee, Teaghen Burton, Addilyn Denny, Finley Hart and Brynlee Fenton.
“Our season started off rocky when the girls had to transition to a new coach but finished great with a win,” said Erica Turner, the cheer coordinator. The head coach was Ashlee Fenton, and the assistant coach was Cheyenne Burton.
“This is also our second year to win first place at the cheer competition,” Turner said. “These girls are by far the best group of kids I’ve come in contact with. They are very respectful and well-mannered. They worked hard because they were determined to win. The community, parents and coaches along with myself are proud of them. Way to go Munford Lady Lions!”