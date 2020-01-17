Munford will receive $250K grant for paving in Deerwood subdivision

MUNFORD -- The town of Munford is set to receive a $250,000 check from the state.
The municipality is the recipient of a grant from the Annual Grant Program that serves as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act.
Munford applied for the grant in order to resurface roads in the Deerwood subdivision. Mayor Jo Ann Fambrough said she had not expected to receive the grant but was excited about it nonetheless.
“We are planning to put it to good use,” she said.
The grant comes as part of $7 million worth of grants that were awarded through the Annual Grant Program.
The Rebuild Alabama Act requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to set aside $10 million off the top from the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for grants. These grants must be used to work on roads or bridges maintained by towns, cities or counties.
Gov. Kay Ivey spoke in a press release about the importance of this program.
“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama,” Ivey said. “These $7 million in funds will go a long way in helping communities across the state address various road and bridge projects.”
There were 31 projects selected for funding from ALDOT. A second award cycle is expected later this year to award the remaining $3 million in funding. It is anticipated that all projects will be under contract by the end of the calendar year, after bids are taken.