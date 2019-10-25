MUNFORD -- The town of Munford will host a groundbreaking ceremony Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in honor of its future Veterans Park.
The ceremony will be open to the general public.
Munford Mayor JoAnn Fambrough said the park will be at the site of the former post office, at the corner of Lions Road and Main Street.
“This is the brainchild of several local veterans who have helped spring everything into action. I’m happy to support it, and it’s been exciting to see everything finally come together,” Fambrough said. “It’s still in the beginning stages, but I know it will be very special to our community.”
Fambrough added plans for the park have been more than a year in the making.
The mayor said the park will include a special monument made from Sylacauga marble and a granite plaque with names of Munford veterans, living and deceased.
“The park will also have the flags of all branches of government and the American flag flying,” Fambrough said. “It’s not a very large space of land, not even half an acre, but it will be a great place to hold events and for the public to visit and reflect.”
Fambrough added the town has approximately 200 veterans on record thus far. She requested Munford veterans contact Town Hall so they will have their military service information on record.
“We want to recognize as many Munford veterans as we can and will plan to add the names of any future vets to the park, too,” she said.
According to Fambrough, the park and its amenities will cost at least $20,000.
“So far, we have raised about $5,000 from fundraisers and donations,” she said. “Town Hall is accepting donations, and we also are conducting a patriotic sock fundraiser, which will benefit the park.”
Fambrough added the park is meant to honor both living and fallen veterans.
“Freedom isn’t free,” she said. “It’s important that we don’t forget that or take the sacrifices of our veterans for granted.”
For more information, contact Munford Town Hall at 256-358-9050.
