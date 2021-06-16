Munford teenager accused of killing family denied youthful offender status

A Munford teenager accused of killing his mother and twin brothers in January 2020 was denied youthful offender status at a brief hearing Wednesday morning.
Landon Hudson Durham, now 18, was indicted on two counts of capital murder by a grand jury in April and requested youthful offender status after that. Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth denied that request Wednesday.
According to Talladega County district attorney Steve Giddens, after the denial, Durham entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of severe mental disease or defect. The case will next come up at the status docket for August.
Durham is accused of stabbing his mother, Holli Swafford Pierce, 36, and his twin brothers, Baron and Branson Durham, both 13, on Jan. 20 or 21 in the mobile home they all lived in at 150 Roy Lackey Lane. He was 16 at the time.
According to the indictment, all three victims were killed with a knife or knives.
According to testimony from Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Captain Mike Jones at Durham’s preliminary hearing in February, 2020, deputies were called to the scene Jan. 21 between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and arrived before 9 p.m. The first body, one of the boys, was found in the living room; the mother was found in her bedroom, and the second boy in a different bedroom. Jones said all three appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.
A symbol resembling a letter “S,” the word “Toga” and several arrows had been spray-painted onto the walls inside the mobile home, and the letters “C,” “P” and “B” were spray-painted onto the cabinets, Jones said. Durham and a white SUV were missing from the scene. Both were located the next morning in Cherokee County near the Etowah County line.
After waiving his rights, Jones said Durham admitted to killing his mother and brothers by stabbing them with knives after waiving his rights. He explained that the “S” was just a symbol that he liked, “Toga” was an animated character that he also liked, and that the letters “C, P” and “B” on the cabinets stood for cups, plates and bowls. The arrows indicated where the bodies were, he said.
“Toga” specifically seems to refer to Himiko Toga, one of the villains in the Japanese manga/anime series “My Hero Academia.” According to fan sites, she is portrayed as a 16 or 17-year-old female who is believed to have drained several people of their blood. She often attacks with knives.
Jones also testified that one of Durham’s classmates at Munford High School told investigators that Durham had said a few days earlier that if he were going to kill his family, he would use a knife, drive far away and then hitchhike even farther away. Other classmates said he made similar statements, although none of them knew why he would want to kill his family, Jones said.
Other witnesses told investigators that the defendant had gone to school all day following the killings and had then gone to the mall in Oxford before fleeing.
At the time of her death, Pierce suffered from multiple sclerosis and was disabled. In all three obituaries, the victims asked for donations to the National MS Society and the Munford High School Band Boosters.
According to court documents, Hollingsworth has already ordered a psychiatric evaluation from Taylor-Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. The staff at Taylor-Hardin will determine whether or not Durham is competent to participate in his own defense and his state of mind at the time of the alleged killings.
Durham is charged with two counts of capital murder, one for the killing of multiple victims and one for the killing of a child under the age of 14. A conviction for capital murder normally carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection. Because of his age at the time of the crime, however, Durham cannot be sentenced to death. The range of punishment, in this case, would be life or life without the possibility of parole.
He is being held without bond pending his trial.