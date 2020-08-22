Munford takes advantage of Talladega miscues, hands Tigers 21-13 setback

MUNFORD -- Sylvester Smith scored three touchdowns to lead Munford past county rival Talladega 21-13 in the season opener Friday night.
Munford head coach Michael Easley was pleased his team found a way to get an ugly win.
“It is nice to come out and get the first win,” Easley said. “The kids fought through inclement weather, and I was proud of them for not losing their focus. I am happy for the kids.
“I told the kids after the game that I thought they won this game in June and July with how hard they worked to get in shape. I told the kids after the game that it was extremely sloppy, but I'd rather be sloppy and win than sloppy and lose.”
Smith’s first touchdown came at the end of the first quarter. The sophomore running back scored from 7 yards out as time expired to give the Lions a 6-0 lead.
Talladega got on the board thanks to a Munford miscue on special teams.
Munford’s punter mishandled the snap, which allowed several Talladega players to take him down at the Lions’ 15-yard line. A personal foul was assessed after the play on Talladega, which pushed the Tigers back to Munford’s 31.
On the ensuing play, Talladega’s Nigel Scales connected with Jay Spratling for a 31-yard score down the right sideline. The PAT was good to make it 7-6.
Turnovers proved to be costly for the Tigers throughout the game.
Scales threw two interceptions in the first half, including one to Jacoby Harris at midfield with 5:01 left in the second quarter. The Lions didn’t waste any time capitalizing. Munford quarterback Jay Tuck connected with Payton Gaither for a 29-yard gain to the Talladega 11.
A few plays later, Tuck would connect with Smith for an 11-yard touchdown. Tuck called his own number on the two-point conversion to give the Lions a 14-7 lead with 2:18 left in the half.
The Tigers pulled closer in the third quarter. Scales would connect with Michael McGregor Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-13 with 5:54 left in the period.
Smith would seal the win for the Lions in the opening seconds of the final period as back-to-back turnovers set up the final score.
Munford’s Tuck was picked off by McGregor at the Talladega 12.
On the ensuing play, Talladega’s Quontavious McKenzie fumbled after picking up a low snap. Landry Bradford picked up the fumble at the Talladega 11.
Smith scored his third and final touchdown on the next play from 11 yards out to give the Lions a 21-13 advantage with 11:33 left.
“My coaches push me to go hard every day; they are always on me,” Smith said. “I told my seniors that we have to ball out. It is their last ride. We are happy to play. Just a couple of months ago, it was iffy whether we were going to play, so we came out here and gave it our all.”
Munford forced a late turnover to seal the win. Talladega had four turnovers on Friday.
“I am disappointed,” Talladega head coach Shannon Felder said. “I don’t think we played as well as we are capable of playing. I thought we played hard, but we didn’t play well.
“The guys gave good effort. We have a ton of things to work on, and that’s what I told them. I don’t want them to be frustrated or put their heads down. When you give good effort, you give the coaches something to work with. We have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be.”
Munford will host Fultondale on Friday.
Talladega will travel to take on Saks on Friday.