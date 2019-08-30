TALLADEGA -- Munford High School’s football team took advantage of Talladega’s three turnovers in a 28-15 win on Friday night at Mary Dumas Stadium.
It was the Lions’ first win under new head coach Michael Easley.
“I’m happy for our kids,” Easley said. “Wednesday, we had a really good day of practice. We got a little sloppy at the end (of the game), we wanted to get a lot of guys in. We felt comfortable with the lead.
“We were really banged up coming in. We really didn’t know if (quarterback J) Tuck was going to play tonight, his hip was sore … but he gutted it out and went. I tried to keep it where I didn’t call any runs for him. I tried to keep him healthy. Overall, I am just happy for the kids. They deserved this win.”
The Lions turned three Talladega turnovers into 20 points.
The first turnover of the game came on the opening kickoff. Munford recovered after a Talladega player attempted to pick up a swivel kick.
The Lions capitalized on the short field as Tuck found T.D. Parker for a 31-yard touchdown to make it 6-0 with 6:31 left in the opening period.
Talladega was able to take the lead late in the first quarter when Nigel Scales connected with Michael McGregor for an 11- yard touchdown reception.
That was the lone bright spot for the Tigers for much of the game as they continued to make costly mistakes.
Munford scored 14 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 22-7 lead into intermission.
Scales led the Tigers into the red zone, but he was picked off by Munford’s Justin Sistrunk in the end zone. The Lions senior linebacker returned the interception 51 yards to the Talladega 49-yard line.
Tuck capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Rashard Russell to give Munford a 14-7 lead.
Tuck accounted for his third touchdown of the game with no time left in the second quarter. The junior signal-caller capped off an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on an untimed down after a penalty to give the Lions a 22-7 lead.
Munford’s final score of the game came off another Tiger turnover. The Lions recovered a fumbled snap at the Talladega 20. TJ Johnson found paydirt on a 13-yard run on the second play of the possession to increase the lead to 28-7.
Three to know:
- Justin Sistrunk was dominant for the Lions. The senior linebacker wreaked havoc on the Tigers’ offense. He delivered big hits the entire game and blew up plays in the backfield. He also showed his ability to cover as he picked off a pass, and he nearly had a second interception, but he dropped the ball.
-Talladega struggled in the red zone. The Tigers were deep in Munford territory three times in the first half and only came away with one score. Talladega had a turnover to end a potential scoring drive in the second quarter. The Tigers also had a red-zone drive to stall due to penalties.
- Scales threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Jadis Lee with 1:47 left.
Who said it:
Talladega coach Shannon Felder on the Tigers not being able to finish in the red zone: “The biggest thing to me, early in the game, we got in the red zone a few times and we couldn’t finish it. What we have to learn to do is finish it. Defensively, they scored three of (their) touchdowns … off the mistakes we made. We beat ourselves tonight with our mistakes. I was still pleased. I thought we played hard, I thought we gave a good effort. We have a lot of work to do.”
Up next:
Talladega (0-1) will host Childersburg (2-0) on Friday in its Class 4A, Region 4 opener.
Munford will host defending 5A state champion Central Clay County on Friday in its Region 5 opener.