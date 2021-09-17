You have permission to edit this article.
Munford sweeps Lincoln, Fayetteville in tri-match

Kaylyn Turner

Munford sophomore Kaylyn Turner recorded eight kills against B.B. Comer on Tuesday.

 Tucker Webb | The Daily Home

Munford High School’s volleyball team swept a tri-match with Lincoln and Fayetteville on Thursday. The Lions defeated Lincoln in straight sets (25-12, 25-22). This is the first time that Munford has defeated Lincoln in over six years.

The Lions (16-12) also pulled out a tough win against Fayetteville (25-22,25-22).

Their top performers:

-Kyleigh Hurst: 27 assists, nine digs, once ace, and one kill.

- Kirsten Rogers: 22 digs and one ace.

- Anijah Gladden: 11 digs and nine kills.

- Ellie Rose Jones:  eight kills, three aces, two digs and one assist.

 

 

