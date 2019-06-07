HUNTSVILLE – Bailey Upchurch, a student at Munford Middle School,recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics™, Aviation Challenge®, U.S. Cyber Camp® and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
Bailey is the daughter of Jason and Melissa Upchurch of Munford.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.