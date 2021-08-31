Munford sophomore shines as Lions overwhelm B.B. Comer

MUNFORD — Munford sophomore Kaylyn Turner seemed to be everywhere on Tuesday night, and her touch on the volleyball seemed almost perfect as the Lions defeated B.B. Comer in three sets, 25-23, 25-9, 25-10.
"When she is mentally strong, she plays fantastic," Munford coach Destinee Briskey said. "She can do everything on the front row. She can block, she can hit, she tip, she can push. She can do everything. So her decision-making was really good, and that was definitely one of her better games."
Turner finished the match with a team-high eight kills for the Lions (8-2).
B.B. Comer (3-1) led 18-14 in the first set before Munford scored five unanswered to retake the lead for good. Still, the Tigers pushed the Lions right to the brink, which they were unable to do in later sets.
B.B. Comer coach Katie Etheridge said the group was missing one starter due to illness. That absence required the girls to learn new rotations for this match.
"I think the first set we were so focused on the rotation, that that is what we were focused on, and we could pay attention to the rotation and do skill-wise what we knew how to do," Etheridge said. "And I think we got in our heads that second and third game, and we just freaked ourselves out."
Three to know
— Munford sophomore Ellie Jones finished second in kills with seven. Most of hers came early as she took over the match at several points in the first set to power the Lions' offense.
— Munford captain Mekiah Mosley recorded two aces and at least five digs in the victory. Briskey credited the senior with refocusing the team in the third set when the Tigers rattled off four unanswered points after a lengthy official's timeout.
— The Lions seemed to work best when Kirsten Rogers served the ball. She paced the team in both aces (three) and assists (14). In the first set, it was Rogers who served when the Lions retook the lead. She also served in the final set for six of the Lions' final nine points.
Who said
— Briskey on Rogers: "She's not our first server, but she actually has the most serves. We do tend to play better with her back there, and I think it has to do with the maturity on the court at that time. When she is on the court, the six that are on the court at that time are our most experienced volleyball players."
— Etheridge on her setter: "Aliyah Gaddis did really well tonight. She handled herself well. Was really put to work and handled it well, kept her composure."
Up next
— The Tigers are scheduled to travel to Childersburg on Wednesday night at 6.
— Munford travels to Cleburne County on Thursday night at 7.