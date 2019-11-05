Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Munford that damaged a home but did not injure any people.
The incident took place Oct. 29, between 7:30 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. on the 200 block of First Avenue North. According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, a man who lives in the house was in his kitchen washing dishes when he reported hearing a gunshot outside. A bullet penetrated an external wall of the house and went into the kitchen where the man was, Tubbs said.
The man was uninjured. Tubbs said the report does not say whether there was anyone else in the house at the time.
Witnesses outside the house told investigators they heard between five and seven shots before hearing the sound of a car speeding off. At least one witness described the car as possibly a Honda Accord, but no further description was available Monday.
According to an incident and offense report, investigators recovered eight 9 mm shell casings from the scene of the shooting.
Investigators had not named a suspect in the case as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or post an anonymous tip online at www.talladegasheriff.com.