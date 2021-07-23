Munford’s Kyler Gibson commits to Troy

Munford offensive lineman Kyler Gibson committed to Division I program Troy on Wednesday afternoon. Gibson announced his commitment with a post on his Twitter page.
Gibson toured several schools throughout the summer, but when he went to Troy he knew it was the place for him.
“I really liked the campus. It had that same small-town atmosphere,” Gibson said. “It is not in the city as other campuses are. I loved the coaches there. They were very respectful and nice. They all treated me with respect. They were kind people.”
Gibson received an offer from Troy on June 15. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman is confident that he will receive more offers, but he plans to stay locked in with the Trojans.
“I had other schools still recruiting me, but Troy was the first school to offer me,” Gibson said. “That meant something to me. More schools will come along to offer me, but I am locked in with Troy right now. I want to see where this goes.”
Gibson is the second Munford offensive lineman to commit to a Division I school in the past five years. Jakari Robinson signed with Cincinnati in 2016.
Gibson said playing Division I football has always been a dream of his.
“That has been my goal since I was little,” Gibson said. “I wanted to play Division I on TV so my family could watch me. I’m very blessed. I thank God, my family, and my coaches that got me here.”
Gibson’s commitment comes less than a month before the 2021 season kicks off. He hopes not having to worry about his future will allow him to just focus on football.
“Committing now locks in my place as a D-I collegiate athlete and it takes the stress of worrying about everything in my senior season,” he said. “Now, I can let back and have some fun instead of worrying the whole time.”
Munford head coach Michael Easley thought Gibson would have begun receiving offers earlier after having a stellar junior campaign. Easley said Gibson has all the attributes from size, flexibility and strength to be successful at the next level.
“I really thought the attention would come earlier at the time when we thought the NCAA was going to allow coaches to get on the road this spring to see kids,” Easley said. “When they turned that down it was about getting in front of their eyes during the summer. He went on a camp tour during the summer and everywhere he went everybody loved him. It was one of things where I thought from the start that Troy was a really good fit for him. I was really happy for him once he really zeroed in on them. They are going to love him. He will be a guy that will be there for four or five years. He is going to work his butt off and get his degree. He will never get in trouble. I’m really happy for him. “
Easley has been pleased with the progress that Gibson has made physically during the offseason, but he is also proud of the way he has stepped up as a leader.
“He’s not going to allow people to slack off around him, he’s not going to allow people to not be full speed when he is around,” Easley said. “I have really been pleased with that. We have needed some of that. I’m very happy with his progress as a leader. Also has gotten a lot stronger and he has gotten more flexible. He played basketball for the first time last year so his feet have gotten a lot better. I have been very pleased with his progress since the end of the season last year.”