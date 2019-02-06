MUNFORD -- Kyle Ross signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Samford during a ceremony Wednesday morning in the Munford High School cafeteria.
Ross was one of three Munford players to sign on National Signing Day.
Ross said he made his decision for reasons outside of football.
“I chose Samford because they have the No. 1 business program in the state of Alabama,” Ross said. “It is a great private school, and I get to further my education and receive my degree. I get to play football at a higher level and be able to show the people under me that even though it happened late, it still can happen, so don’t give up.”
Patience was a virtue for Ross during the recruiting process. Ross had offers from West Alabama and Alabama A&M, but he decided to wait to receive an offer from Samford.
“I went to my official visit to Samford in December,” he said. “I had fun; I got to get to know a lot of the coaches. I got to sit down with the head coach and DC (defensive coordinator), and they said they liked me, and I believed them.
“I had fun being around the other recruits. I didn’t get the offer then, but they treated me like family. They were waiting to see if they were going to sign a specialist or not, and they didn’t.
“They had an open spot and they gave me the opportunity, and I ran with it.”
Ross had a solid senior season for the Lions, recording 76 tackles and four interceptions while splitting time at safety and defensive back.
Next fall, he will play hybrid safety for the Bulldogs. Ross said he thinks playing different positions on defense during his high school career will help him adjust to this new position.
“My sophomore year, I played outside linebacker,” he said. “My junior year, I played straight safety, and my senior year; I played a mix of corner and safety. I feel it will be fine transitioning and being able to play down in the box, as well as being able to cover.”
Ross said earning his degree is his first priority but added he will give it his all every time he steps on the field.
”They are getting a hard worker,” Ross said. “I am not going to quit. They are getting someone that’s going to be on time. I am going to be the person and man that comes with being a student-athlete.”
Munford head coach Bill Smith said he was elated Ross will have the opportunity to play on the next level.
“He can play multiple positions, and that’s one reason he was attractive (to college coaches),” Smith said. “(Samford is) going to look at him at strong safety and free safety. I think they are also going to give him a look at cornerback.
“About Week 5, out of necessity because of injuries, we moved Kyle to cornerback. He played really well and he was physical. We were able to put him on the opponent’s best receiver and he was able to lock him down. He has good feet and good speed. It is a good day at Munford.”