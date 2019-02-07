MUNFORD -- Cam Lemons signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Alabama State University.
Lemons made his college destination official Wednesday morning during a signing ceremony in the Munford High School cafeteria.
Lemons said he knew Alabama State was the place for him once he stepped on campus this past weekend.
“I went on an official visit … and I fell in love with it,” Lemons said. “I didn’t think that I would like an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), but all the culture down there, I fell in love with it.”
Having an opportunity to play on the next level looked bleak for Lemons two weeks ago. He didn’t have an offer until late last week. Lemons said he's grateful the Alabama State coaches saw something in him.
“It was long and frustrating,” Lemons said when asked about the recruiting process. “I had a lot of schools looking at me, but (they didn’t offer). Luckily, Alabama State came, and I thank God for them.
“I would like to thank the coaches for letting me represent them. I would like to thank my parents for being with me through this long process. Munford High School and the Munford community always believed in me. Last but not least, I would like to thank teammates, they are the reason that I am here. Without them, I couldn’t do anything.”
Lemons finished with 51 tackles, including three for loss and 1.5 sacks, last fall. He intercepted three passes in his senior season for the Lions.
The 6-foot-1, 192-pound safety will be learning a new position at Alabama State. Lemons said he will be at the “star” position for the Hornets, which is a safety/linebacker position.
Lemons is embracing the challenge of changing positions and can’t wait to be a part of the Hornets’ defense.
“It is going to be good,” Lemons said. “I chose Alabama State because it fit my scheme. I want to be in a 3-4 defense or 4-2-5. (Assistant) Coach (Travis) Pearson is a great defense (coach), and he told me about the different schemes that we are going to do. I am ready to get down there and get to work.”
Lemons will not only be striving for greatness on the field, but he also plans to do it off the field as well. Lemons said he selected his major because he wants to make a difference in people lives.
“They are going to get a guy that's really serious about his major,” Lemons said. “I am going to major in criminal justice because they have a really good program. I just want to stop crime and do scene investigations and things like that. I just really want to be hands-on and learn about crime.”
Munford head coach Bill Smith was elated Lemons will have a chance to play on the next level. Smith believes Lemons’ versatility on the defensive side of the ball will be valuable to the Hornets.
“He can play free safety,” the coach said, “and they are also going to look at him at outside linebacker because he can put some weight on his frame.”